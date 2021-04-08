Brasstracks Teases Its Future With A Jazzy Cover Of Drake's "What's Next"

The hype for Drake's forthcoming sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy is unreal. Last month, the 6 God dropped the Scary Hours 2 EP, and all three of its tracks simultaneously debuted within the top three spots of the Billboard Hot 100. "Wants and Needs" and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" were incredible tracks, but a month later, the EP's opener "What's Next" proves to be the song with the most commercial viability. The track currently sits at #13 on the Billboard Hot 100, and it has apparently inspired a new cover from Grammy award-winning duo Brasstracks.

The duo, who earned a Grammy for their work on Chance the Rapper's "No Problem," dropped off their debut album Golden Ticket last summer, and now, roughly eight years later, they're kicking off the next chapter of their career with a cover of Drake's "What's Next." Three years ago, the duo also performed a jazzy rendition of Drake's 2018 smash "In My Feelings," so it's only fitting that Brasstracks is taking on one of the Toronto artist's latest singles.

When touching on the inspiration behind the "What's Next" cover, Brasstracks co-founder Ivan Jackson says, "The minute I heard 'What’s Next' I heard two things- the first was some inspiration. The second was a challenge. We’ve definitely been wary recently of doing covers, but hearing this song sparked something in me- why not try it with a different chord every beat? There’s not many obvious melodies, so why not try some?"

The duo's ambitious cover successfully adapts "What's Next" into a snazzy and energetic fanfare, and although it relinquishes Drake's quotable lyrics, Brasstracks' cover more than makes up for it with its horn-driven groove. Check out Brasstracks' cover of "What's Next" below.