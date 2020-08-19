Common & Masego Join Basstracks On "Golden Ticket"

Brasstracks have gained some major prominence in the past six years since they've formed. Though they continue to push out music as a duo, they've lent their talents to some of the biggest names in music such as Chance The Rapper and Anderson .Paak. And though they've yet to release a debut album, it's coming in the next few days.

Brasstracks will be unleashing their new album Golden Ticket this Friday but ahead of its release, they came through with the title track off of the project featuring Masego and Common. Bringing the bold sounds of horns and massive drugs to the equation, Brasstracks' jazz stylings meets the worlds of Masego and Common to find a middle ground.

Check out Brasstracks new track, "Golden Ticket" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Black Willy Wonka act silly

Cats with me actually trap till the sun up

Back to me run up, actually quit it

This gift of melody’s my golden ticket

