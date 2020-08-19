mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Common & Masego Join Basstracks On "Golden Ticket"

Aron A.
August 18, 2020 20:42
129 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Golden Ticket
Brasstracks Feat. Masego & Common

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Masego & Common swap bars on Brasstracks feel-good track, "Golden Ticket."


Brasstracks have gained some major prominence in the past six years since they've formed. Though they continue to push out music as a duo, they've lent their talents to some of the biggest names in music such as Chance The Rapper and Anderson .Paak. And though they've yet to release a debut album, it's coming in the next few days.

Brasstracks will be unleashing their new album Golden Ticket this Friday but ahead of its release, they came through with the title track off of the project featuring Masego and Common. Bringing the bold sounds of horns and massive drugs to the equation, Brasstracks' jazz stylings meets the worlds of Masego and Common to find a middle ground.

Check out Brasstracks new track, "Golden Ticket" below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Black Willy Wonka act silly
Cats with me actually trap till the sun up
Back to me run up, actually quit it
This gift of melody’s my golden ticket

Brasstracks
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  129
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Brasstracks Masego Common
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Common & Masego Join Basstracks On "Golden Ticket"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject