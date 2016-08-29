Brasstracks
- NewsBrasstracks Teases Its Future With A Jazzy Cover Of Drake's "What's Next"Grammy award-winning duo Brasstracks covers Drake's chart-topping single "What's Next."By Joshua Robinson
- NewsCommon & Masego Join Basstracks On "Golden Ticket"Masego & Common swap bars on Brasstracks feel-good track, "Golden Ticket."By Aron A.
- SongsBrasstracks Recruits Kyle Dion On "Professional" JamKyle Dion lends his vocals to Brasstracks' latest.By Milca P.
- NewsBrasstracks Teams With Pell For New Song "Vibrant"Basstracks and Pell deliver a hype new track, "Vibrant."By Aron A.
- NewsDrake's "In My Feelings" Covered By Brasstracks With Trumpet-Laden InstrumentalDrake's "In My Feelings" gets spruced up by Brasstracks.By Alex Zidel
- NewsWhirlwindThe newest "Songs from Scratch" installment is Brasstracks and Khalid's stirring 'Whirlwind."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsMelanin ManBrasstracks connect with Masego on uplifting "Melanin Man."By Danny Schwartz