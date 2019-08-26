mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Brasstracks Recruits Kyle Dion On "Professional" Jam

Milca P.
August 26, 2019 05:12
196 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Professional
Brasstracks Feat. Kyle Dion

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kyle Dion lends his vocals to Brasstracks' latest.


The production duo of Brasstracks has returned with another horn-laden bop, this time tapping into the talents of Kyle Dion to deliver on their latest "Professional" single. 

Dion's flawless falsettos and the richness in the Brasstracks backdrop makes for a lethal combination that adds much flavor as a late summer entry. It's a refreshing break from the norm for listeners who aren't too familiar with either talents' repertory.

"[Professional] feels like the start of a new chapter for us," Brasstracks says of the new track.  “We’re finally doing what we’ve always wanted to do with this one. Instead of doing everything ourselves, we got some of our favorite musicians to play the core parts [...] Kyle wrote his ass off on the song, along with Bijou [Choder]. They brought a vibe that we never imagined we’d get to. But we’re here now [...] be very prepared for more. 

Quotable Lyrics

I need my check playa
Run me what you owe
Nothing less or more
I keep my cards close on a need to know
You don’t need to know

 

Brasstracks
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  196
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Brasstracks Kyle Dion new music new song Songs professional
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Brasstracks Recruits Kyle Dion On "Professional" Jam
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject