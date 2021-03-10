Those who spent quarantine revisiting throwback episodes of Moesha now have reason to celebrate once more because Brandy Norwood is heading back to television in a new series to air on ABC. Following her role as Cassandra Augustine "Cassie" Brown in Fox's Star from 2017 to 2019, Brandy is reportedly giving television another shot, and she's set to star alongside a new bunch of music industry heavyweights.

According to Deadline, ABC's upcoming Hip-Hop drama Queens will star Brandy, Eve, and Naturi Naughton in an upcoming pilot, co-produced by Scandal alum Zahir McGhee and Desperate Housewives veteran Sabrina Wind. Queens will feature the stacked cast of women trying to revitalize their dismantled 90s Hip-Hop group, famously known as Nasty B*tches.

Brandy will reportedly play the role of Naomi a.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics, who jumped ship from the declining group to pursue a solo career, but after her solo career and personal life didn't go the way she thought, she'll have to reunite with her girls, her true love, and the rival group member who stole that him from her.

Deadline also reports that Grammy winners Brandy and Eve will record and perform original songs for the show as their characters.

Are you excited to see Brandy, Eve, and Naturi Naughton in action when the pilot of Queens airs on ABC?

