At this point, no one really knows if Ray J and Princess Love will actually divorce. The on-again-off-again couple has handled their fair share of controversies throughout their relationship, and the world first received a front-row seat on the early seasons of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood. Earlier this year, Princess Love filed for divorce from her husband not long after giving birth to their son, Epik, but it didn't take long for her to call the divorce off. Weeks ago, Ray J decided to reportedly blindside his wife with a filing of his own, and because of such, Princess has stated that she doesn't want to reconcile with her husband at this time.



Marcus Ingram / Stringer / Getty Images

While promoting her recently released B7 album on The Wendy Williams Show, Brandy was asked about her feelings regarding her brother's recent split. “We’re all family and I love [Princess] so much. I love the babies. 1I wanted them to work out so badly. I don’t even know if it’s going to go through," said Brandy. "I don't know, They change their minds every other five minutes. I love them together and I love our family together. I don’t want to see them apart, but you know, whatever is best for them. It’s really none of my business at the end of the day.”

Brandy added that even though news of her brother and Princess's relationship is in the media, she doesn't want to comment too much about their status. "These are grown people and everybody has their issues," she added. "It puts a lot of pressure on people when everybody's telling you what to do and what you should do, so I try not to get into it in that way."