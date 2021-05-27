In recent months, Bow Wow has given the world a sneak peek into his home life as a single dad. The award-winning rapper is a father of two: a 10-year-old daughter named Shai with Joie Chavis and Stone, and a son born back in September 2020 that he shares with model Olivia Sky. Bow has spoken about the great co-parenting relationship he has with Chavis, but there isn't much known about the rapper and Sky.

On Wednesday (May 26), the world learned that things may be uncomfortable between the rapper and the mother of his youngest child. "I stay humble. I stay out the way. I get my own money," said Sky in a clip that surfaced on Instagram. "I focus on myself. I be the best mom for my baby, and it still don't be enough for ****."

"N*ggas try and find a way to make you think you doin' something wrong," she continued. "Why you trying to f*ck with me so hard, dude? Why are you trying to make this single mom sh*t so f*cking hard. This co-parenting sh*t can be so easy, but *** would rather make it hard, bro. And that's crazy! So, let me be the b*tch that you want me to be. Right now."

"Go to the internet and let them in on the tea and sh*t 'cause I wanna be famous, right? But how come I didn't do Love & Hip Hop when they offered me to? What? Huh?" Olivia Sky wasn't finished as she shared a few more thoughts over on her Instagram Story.

"@shadmoss Think I wanna be FAMOUS. Maybe I should start letting you guys in on some tea then. I'm Pretty quiet for a clout chaser?" wrote Sky. "N*ggas Don't know how to react when encountering a real b*tch and it SHOWS hunny."

Listen to Olivia Sky and read through her posts below.