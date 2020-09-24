Bow Wow's personal life is a matter of interest to millions of fans who grew up crushing on the former child star. Recently, he has been involved in rumors suggesting that he has a son with Instagram model Olivia Sky, which he actually supported in a new song preview.

"Shai askin' about a brother, I don't know what to say/ That's gon' be one of them talks we have face-to-face," raps Shad Moss about his daughter Shai. "I'm lookin' in his eyes, I'm trying to see me in him/ I'm peepin' out his swag, and I see the resemblance/Seen the boy three times, why would I lie?/ Baby moms gon' bring him through just so we spend some time."

In the song, Bow Wow stated that he was still unclear if the child is his but, today, he put the rumors to rest and confirmed that he is indeed the father.

"Man you gone take all the girls," wrote Bow on Twitter, posting a picture of his adorable baby boy. He also posted the same picture on his Instagram Story, before sharing one of his "twin", his daughter Shai.

Congratulations are in order for Bow Wow, who is definitely pretty excited about becoming a new father again.