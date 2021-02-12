Every time Bow Wow opens his mouth, he becomes a trending topic. Sometimes, it doesn't even matter what he's saying. Clearly, people care a lot about the man's opinion, and he knows it, referencing how he's always making headlines in his new song "My Pain". This time, Bow Wow is making waves because of his thoughts on the new Maybach SUV that every celebrity seems to be getting.

It's already pretty obvious what people will say about Bow Wow's disapproval of the new Maybach truck. After all of that "Bow Wow Challenge" stuff, his haters will clearly use this as more ammo to claim that the rapper/actor is broke, which he's far from. He just realizes that, sometimes, the luxury items offered in this world just aren't what they're made up to be.

"Maybach truck look like an infinity truck," said Bow Wow in a deleted post on Instagram. "Just like the Lambo truck is really the Audi truck. If you spend 6 figs for a car pls don't have sh*t that's way cheaper looking like the expensive version. They get 'US' every time."

A lot of people are agreeing with Bow Wow's take on the new Maybach, but, as expected, there are some clowning the rapper for sharing his take on this. DaBaby, YFN Lucci, and other rappers have proudly shown off their Maybachs in recent weeks, but it's obvious that Bow won't be joining them in copping one.



Cindy Ord/Getty Images

What do you think? Do you agree that the new Maybach truck looks like an Infinity?