Today is a cause for celebration as DaBaby rings in his 29th year around the sun. The rapper's 28th has proven to be his most productive and successful thus far as he's released a string of projects and singles, taken the No. 1 position on the charts, and arguably had the song of the summer with "Rockstar" featuring Roddy Ricch. Aside from his career, DaBaby has also gone public about his romance with fellow artist DaniLeigh, and they recently spent some time together relaxing on a yacht.

It looks as if his time with DaniLeigh may have been apart of her birthday (December 20) celebrations, but DaBaby capped things off with a special gift that he purchased for himself for his big day. The rapper showed off his new, white, luxury ride and put his Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 on full display.

DaBaby shared brief video clips of him getting his ride, and on his way to show off the Maybach, he sang himself "Happy Birthday." The car joins an incredible collection that DaBaby is slowly building upon, so check out his brand new whip below and pics from his vacation with DaniLeigh above.

