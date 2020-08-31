The internet is out to get Bow Wow... again.

It seems like, no matter how much success Shad Moss sees in his lifetime, he will always be the laughing stock of social media. Earlier today, we posted about his reaction to Keshia Chanté's glo-up since her days on 106 & Park but another development has popped off since then.

People have begun calling out the iconic entertainer for constantly getting on his tip-toes to seem taller in pictures with people like Ciara, Angela Simmons, and others. In fact, entire galleries are being circulated across social media to show how long Bow Wow has been trying to fool us.

"Bow Wow think he slick," wrote somebody before exposing the rapper/actor for trying to amplify his height by getting on his tippy-toes.

The pictures were even reposted by DJ Akademiks, who gave the roast a bigger platform. After everything that happened with the Bow Wow Challenge, do you think Shad will own up to this or will he give some sort of questionable excuse as to why he's always on his tip-toes?

Bow has not addressed the trolling yet.

Recently, he found himself in the news because of his reaction to Terry Crews' proposed Magic City ban, protecting his favorite Atlanta institution with a heated response. Read about that here.