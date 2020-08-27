Terry Crews is on one... again.

In recent months, the actor/comedian has been making all sorts of headlines because of inflammatory statements made about the Black Lives Matter movement, racial slurs, and more. People all across social media have been claiming that he's gone off the rails and they've now got even more ammo after his questionable statement today.

"BOYCOTT MAGIC CITY," wrote Terry Crews on Twitter. "#blacklovematters." Okay... work.

Of all the things we should be boycotting right now, Terry chooses to focus on Magic City, the world-famous strip club in Atlanta, Georgia. Obviously, people were a little confused about it all.

Among others, Bow Wow went on the attack after his beloved Magic City was mentioned, hitting him with a tweet in response.

"Aye bruh u been on some flu ass shit lately," wrote Bow Wow to Terry. "Leave ATL out yo mouth! Magic is a staple here and it aint going no where. Just keep doing the robot and save yo self the public embarrassment."

Others, like Tiny Harris, were equally as frustrated with the comment.

"Fuk is Terry talkn bout⁉️ Atl ain’t his city to be worrying bout......" she said in a comment on The Shade Room.

Terry's original post was likely in reference to the boycotts that happened last night across the NBA and WNBA. Both leagues postponed their games following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Those boycotts were intended to promote the change that we so desperately need.

We're not sure what a Magic City boycott would accomplish.