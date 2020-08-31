Keshia Chante has always been drop-dead gorgeous but, in Bow Wow's eyes, things changed after their stint together on 106 & Park.

The two entertainers have always worked very closely together. Recently, Bow Wow hinted that he might be thinking that he should have laid some seeds back in their 106 & Park days, clearly falling head-over-heels for the singer.

Posting a picture of his former co-host on social media, Bow Wow was not silent about his crush, telling the world about his admiration of Keshia Chante and possibly attempting to manifest something between them.

"My gawd!" exclaimed Bow on Twitter. "Shit got diff after 106."

The picture shows Keshia Chante relaxing in her bathing suit and wrap, showing off her glowing skin and flawless features.

Shad Moss isn't the only person that is feeling Keshia's content as of late. On the same picture from her Instagram, Keshia reacted to somebody who said that she's been "winning Instagram" in the last few weeks.

While it certainly is not news that the Canadian artist is one of the most beautiful women on this planet, it looks like people, including Bow Wow, are finally starting to take notice. Do you think Bow's shot will land with her? Would they make a nice couple?