Bow Wow's been busy on IG recently. After teasing Angela Simmons over her thirst trap, the rapper shared a video with Rich Homie Quan in the studio. Bow Wow's been alluding to his final album for a while now, and this post seems to indicate that something indeed is in the works.

In the brief black and white video, Bow Wow introduces Quan, and Quan rubs his hands together, saying, "What's going on, what's going on... I know they didn't expect this but this is what's going on." The video cuts just as what sounds like a beat begins to play.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

This isn't the first hint at a collab that Bow Wow's made. In March, the 35-year-old rapper name dropped Snoop Dogg as another potential collaborator, saying they might "do something crazy together." Bow Wow has claimed his upcoming album will be his last, and that it will be dropped on Death Row Records, which Snoop acquired earlier this year.

Bow Wow's last full length album was his collab with Soulja Boy Tell 'Em, "Ignorant Shit," which came out way back in 2016. Since then, he's released a few brief instrumental albums with the producer Pimpin'.

It's been a while since we've heard from Rich Homie Quan as well– though he released a few singles last year, he hasn't released a full length album since 2019's "Coma."

Check out the video of Bow Wow and Quan below.





Between Rich Homie Quan and Snoop, it looks like Bow Wow is getting quite the roster together.