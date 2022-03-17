Snoop Dogg's illustrious career resulted in his executive position at Def Jam, and now, his ownership of Death Row Records. However, he's played an integral role in breaking other artists into the game. Snoop took Bow Wow under his wing in the 90s before the young star released his debut album under So So Def Records.



Newsmakers/Getty Images

Decades later, the two remain as tight as ever. During a recent conversation with HipHopDX, Bow Wow explained how he and Snoop continue to talk frequently, and apparently have something in the works.

"I just spoke to Dogg, two days ago on my birthday,” Bow Wow, who celebrated his birthday on March 9th, said. " was at dinner and he FaceTimed me. As he was giving me my birthday gift, he was telling me, ‘We about to do something big. I ain’t going into it right now, now ain’t the time, but we about to go ahead and do something crazy together.’"

"He’s somebody who’s responsible for my career, somebody who I would never turn my back on," he continued. "Whatever he needs, he knows he can get it from me and vice versa, you know what I mean? I love him. That’s my guy."

It seems like it'll be a full moment for Snoop Dogg and Bow Wow as the 35-year-old rapper plots out his final solo album. Following Snoop Dogg's acquisition of Death Row Records, Bow Wow said that he'll be closing out his music career through the label.

[Via]