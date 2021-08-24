Boslen Releases Ambitious Debut Album "DUSK To DAWN"

Boslen has a sound that you can't quite describe. His vibe is ambitious, cinematic, and sometimes reminiscent of earlier Travis Scott releases. As the Vancouver-bred artist continues to make a name for himself, he has officially released his debut album, which takes us further into the alt-rap loophole that Boslen created for himself.

The rising artist's new project features Vory, Tyla Yaweh, Dro Kenji, Charmaine, and Rascalz. It's the 22-year-old's first album since signing to Capitol Records, placing his unique storytelling abilities on display with introspective and imaginative tracks. Boslen has named Kid Cudi as one of his biggest influences, and his sound is reflective of the way Cudder shaped an alternative lane for himself in hip-hop.

"On this album more than anything, I was the most vulnerable I’ve ever been on a project," said Boslen during an interview with Flaunt Magazine. "I really took risks and I really took my time…It can be a cinematic experience for anybody to resonate with. You can have a song that you can sit there and think about, but the very next song you can rage out like at a festival or on a stage."

Listen to DUSK to DAWN below and let us know what you think.

Tracklist:

1. DUSK

2. VULTURES

3. FORSAKEN (feat. Vory)

4. HAVE YOU

5. DENY (feat. Tyla Yaweh)

6. TRIP

7. NIGHTFALL (feat. Dro Kenji)

8. QUARTZ (feat. Charmaine)

9. NOTE TO THE CITY (INTERLUDE) [feat. Rascalz]

10. MY WAYS

11. ASHES

12. DAWN