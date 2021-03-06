Boslen
- NewsBoslen Drops "GONZO" EPBoslen has returned with a moody EP.By Rex Provost
- NewsBoslen Is Feeling Like A "FALLEN STAR" On New Y2K-Produced SingleY2K came through with production for Boslen's latest release.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsBoslen Kicks Off New Era With "LEVELS"Boslen kicks off his "GONZO" era with the release of his new single, "LEVELS."By Alex Zidel
- NewsBoslen Releases Ambitious Debut Album "DUSK To DAWN"Boslen's debut album features Vory, Tyla Yaweh, and more.By Alex Zidel
- NewsBoslen & Charmaine Unite On "Quartz"The duo unleashed the banger on Friday. By Madusa S.
- NewsBoslen Continues Rising With "DENY" Featuring Tyla YawehBoslen releases his latest single "DENY" with Tyla Yaweh from his upcoming debut album. By Alex Zidel
