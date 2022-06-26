Boslen Drops "GONZO" EP

We've had our eyes on Boslen for a while now. Back in 2019, the Vancouver rapper broke onto the scene with Black Lotus, a 7-song project which included features from Kelland, Nani Beats, and NXSTY. Two years later, Boslen debuted his first full-length LP, a high-concept album which followed the "story of an individual that faces his own self-hate, or his own shadow," as he put it in an interview with Apple Music. It was a star-studded affair, boasting names such as Vory and Dro Kenji as features.

Now, Boslen has returned with Gonzo, a varied and operatic EP. As usual, Boslen's sound is indebted to Kid Cudi. Here, however, he pushes that sound to its limits, using gitched-out samples on "HEIST" and sweeping breathy synths on "Fallen Star."

Boslen's delivery, too, is diverse. At some points he growls like a Pop Smoke protege, at others he sounds like a distorted Weeknd. The project only clocks in at 19 minutes, but by the end of its runtime we've heard everything from latin-influenced beats to emo rap croons.

Check out Boslen's newest effort below, and let us know what you think of the project in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. MANIC

2. LEVELS

3. FALLEN STAR (feat. Y2K)

4. HEIST

5. FIESTA

6. GONE

7. SCARS