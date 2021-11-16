Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More

Boslen shares some of the best things to do in Vancouver, his favorite video games, movies, and more on "Top 5s."

Vancouver-based Indigenous rapper Boslen has been making a name for himself internationally following the release of his latest project DUSK to DAWN. The cinematic sounds of the project intrigued many music lovers to check out Boslen's catalog, and he looks poised to have another strong year lined up for 2022.

Ahead of his next moves, we spoke with the rising rapper for the latest episode of Top 5s, where he broke down his favorite things to do in his hometown, the best movies he's ever watched, his go-to video games, and much more.

Encouraging his fans to go jet skiing, drive around the city, and hike during their next trip to Vancouver, Boslen went on to reveal his favorite video games, including Call Of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, and God of War. He also revealed that his favorite movie is The Prestige (2006), explaining, "I feel like in The Prestige, one person is so connected and so driven for the fame and the other person is so driven and addicted to the art of it, so I really respected that and I feel like it just shows the battle between them, and it's crazy."

Finally, and perhaps most pertinent to Boslen's fans, the artist counted down his favorite albums of all time. He started with Travis Scott's Rodeo at #5, Kid Cudi's Man On The Moon: The End Of Day at #4, Post Malone's Beerbongs & Bentleys at #3, Kanye West's My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy at #2, and, of course, his own album DUSK to DAWN at #1.

Learn more about Boslen in the video above, and check out his project here.