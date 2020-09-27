Sacha Baron Cohen’s cult classic, Borat, has lived in the minds of viewers with its absurd quotes and zany attitude since its 2006 release. Thus, it seems to make sense that a mockumentary that has aged so well might try a second go-around.

The only thing is, it seems Cohen made this realization in private and wasn’t too keen on cluing us in because this news only comes as the result of an unexpected leak.

Furthermore, fans may be excitedly shocked to discover that the sequel, reportedly titled Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan, has already been filmed.

Yep. So much for the Disney method of seemingly announcing sequels eons in advance and then slowly dripping out little droplets of teasers. The picture is said to be so far along in the making, that it may actually be released as a semi-surprise sometime later this year

It may come as a much-needed laugh during such tense times, but not without some humorous jabs at the Trump Administration. Because...let's talk about that title. It has more to unpack than a post-vacation suitcase.

As if gifting a pornographic monkey to benefit a foreign country was innately disinteresting, giving such to Vice President Mike Pence may be a wink both to the VP's reputation of strict sexual reservation and Trump's Ukraine scandal, wherein the President withheld congressionally approved funds from the nation of Ukraine with hopes of securing assistance for his reelection bid.

Details about the talent behind the likely-to-be-controversial film still remain unclear. The inclusion of Cohen and/or Larry Charles, the director of the original appear plausible, nonetheless, given their first try at the political satire franchise resulted in a quarter-billion-dollar worldwide box office gross.

