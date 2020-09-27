President Donald Trump says the only way Joe Biden can win the 2020 Presidential Election is if the Democrats cheat on the ballots. The President discussed voter fraud and his newly announced Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Saturday.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

"The only way they can win Pennsylvania, frankly, is to cheat on the ballots," he said. "That's the way I look at it."

Trump's sentiments have been consistent throughout this election cycle. He's routinely worked to shake confidence in the validity of mail-in-voting: "We've gotta watch this ballot scam, because they're scamming us. And then they say, 'he doesn't want to turn over [power].' Of course, I do. But it's gotta be a fair election.

"We're not gonna lose this, except if they cheat ... that's the only way we're gonna lose," Trump said recently in Virginia.

Trump also discussed his selection of Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court: "Most important of all, she will defend your God-given rights and freedoms," Trump said.

"I urge all members of the other side of the aisle to provide Judge Barrett with the respectful and dignified hearing that she deserves, and frankly that our country deserves," Trump said, Saturday. "I urge lawmakers and members of the media to refrain from personal or partisan attacks. The stakes for our country are incredibly high."

