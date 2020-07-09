Doing what he does best, Sacha Baron Cohen pulled off yet another prank. The actor is known for his outlandish antics, poking fun at the those who least expect it, and according to Deadline, Rudy Giuliani is his latest victim. Cohen closed out the month of June by pranking a right-wing militia crew, and for this latest gag, he dressed in drag.



Robin Marchant / Stringer / Getty Images

Giuliani was reportedly in Manhattan at the Mark Hotel because he believed he would be sitting down for a formal interview. “This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit,” said Giuliani. “It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top, it looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive.”

“This person comes in yelling and screaming, and I thought this must be a scam or a shake-down, so I reported it to the police. He then ran away," Giuliani added. The police were called to the scene, but it was concluded that, technically, there was no crime committed. These recent surges in Sacha Baron Cohen pranks are apparently scenes from his forthcoming series This is America.

[via]