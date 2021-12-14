Boosie Badazz trolled his followers on Twitter, Tuesday, by saying that he's tested positive for COVID-19, throwing a wrench in any Christmas plans; however, he quickly took it back, claiming that it was just a joke.

"I GOT FUCKING CORONA #atchristmas LIKE WTF," Boosie tweeted, Tuesday afternoon.

After quickly taking the post down, he tweeted: "JUST FUCKING WITH YALL I AINT GO NO CARONA lol HA HA."

Boosie could yet again be trolling with his second post, but it remains unclear.



Earlier this year, Boosie hosted a vaccination event at Southern University to help combat the coronavirus pandemic by getting his fans vaccinated.

“I got 10,000 folks coming out here, so I want everybody to be vaccinated. I’m pushing, I’m pushing and my influence is helping a lot of people. People like, if Boosie got vaccinated, I can get vaccinated,” Boosie said at the time.

He added: “I’m behind this and this is just positive. People are ready to come outside, but we have to be safe at the same time. But we are going to have fun."

Check out Boosie's tweets below.

