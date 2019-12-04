What's in the water in Baton Rouge, Louisiana? It feels like all three of the current musical leaders in the city -- YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Kevin Gates and Boosie Badazz -- are also some of the most entertaining men in the hip-hop industry. Two of the aforementioned artists are top-sellers on video-streaming platforms and the other, Boosie, has been around for long enough that even the most casual rap fans would recognize him on the street. The iconic rapper was in attendance at a recent Golden State Warriors game, watching the struggling squad take on the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia. Despite their poor record, the Hawks ended up with a blowout win but the real story came from courtside when the former Lil Boosie was injured from a flying Marquese Chriss.

Joking with his fans, Boosie announced that he had sustained a season-ending blow to his leg after Chriss came flying toward him on the sideline. "THIS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN U TALK SHIT TO THE PLAYERS ‼️HE DID THAT ON PURPOSE LOOK AT HIM," wrote the artist, drawing attention to Chriss' coy facial expression. "LOOK AT HIM BRA that’s a flagrant foul‼️Bra I know this n***a ain’t smiling wtf."

In a secondary post, Boosie detailed the part of his leg that has been bothering him, asking about the medical term for what would be referred to as his shin. "What u call the part of yo leg in between yo knee n yo ankle so I can announce my injury," he asked.

Heal up, Boo. We need you on that celebrity all-star team.