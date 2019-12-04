When the Golden State Warriors started their season, it was believed that they would be a bubble playoff team at best. Without Klay Thompson in the lineup, they simply don't have the offensive weapons to win night in and night out. Once Steph Curry got injured, the season immediately became a lost cause. Now, the Warriors have the worst record in the NBA at 4-18. It's a sad state of affairs for this team that has dominated the NBA for the last five seasons.

Due to the Warriors' poor play, it seems like they will be completely erased from National TV schedules this year. According to numerous reports, the Warriors were supposed to have Nationally televised games on December 13th and December 18th but now, they have been taken off the schedule.

This decision makes a ton of sense as there really is no reason to watch their games, especially on such a massive scale. The team is lacking star power these days and the timeslots are better reserved for teams that will actually be making the playoffs. Not to mention, most of the teams in the West actually have their star players on the court, which makes them more exciting.

With these two games off of the schedule, it won't be surprising if more changes come down the line.