Boosie BadAzz shared some advice for any rappers traveling to Los Angeles on Twitter, Tuesday, in the wake of PnB Rock being shot and killed at a Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. Boosie says to keep a gun on you at all times for your own personal protection.

"Every time u n LA KEEP YOUR GUNS N YOUR FINGER ON THE TRIGGER!!" Boosie tweeted. "BE READY TO SHOOT AT ALL TIMES!! KEEP YOUR HAND ON YOUR GLOCK (no safety) N SHOOT SOON AS YOU SEE HARM R ANYONE SUSPICIOUS!! They will rob n kill u ITS THE RAP MURDER CAPITAL #LA tip:to everyone lost they life n LA."



Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

PnB Rock, whose best known for his hit singles “Fleek” and “Selfish,” had been dining with his girlfriend at the time of the shooting. A witness told police that the shooting was during a robbery related to jewelry. No one else in the restaurant was injured.

“It is a bold crime and it’s tragic that two people come to eat and enjoy their meal, and they’re get robbed while patronizing a restaurant,” said Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz.

Nicki Minaj, Tee Grizzley, and many more mourned the late rapper on social media after news broke of his death.

Check out Boosie's recent tweet below.