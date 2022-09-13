PNB Rock was slowly making his way to becoming an industry favorite, having worked alongside stars like Meek Mill, Lil Baby and more. However, his rise to the top was unfortunately cut short on Monday (September 12) after he was gunned down at a local Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. Fans flooded social media with kind words and condolences to the late rapper and his family following his shocking death. "I can’t believe PNB is gone man, at one point in time he’s all I would listen to," one fan shared.

PNB Rock at the 2017 BET Experience - Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Celebs also took to social media to speak out following PNB's murder. Nicki Minaj shared a concerned tweet, writing, "After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick."

Nicki's tweet comes shortly after news broke that Rock's girlfriend posted and tagged the location where she and PNB were having lunch. Shortly after, he was gunned down at that exact location. Though many fans, as well as Kodak Black, are blaming the late rapper's Instagram post for the fatal shooting, folks like Cardi B feel otherwise. "I highly doubt nikkas was looking at PMB’s babymom IG," she tweeted. "He was in a bad location and people stay outside plotting. It’s very irresponsible and inconsiderate to blame her for something so tragic. We should be sending nothing but love to her and his family at this time."

G Herbo also weighed on PNB's death, sharing, "You just f***** me up gang. Sh** break my heart FR!" Tee Grizzley shared a photo shared a photo from his wedding on Sunday night, alongside the slain rapper. "Love you broski you was real friend. I'll never forget you," he penned. Rest In Peace to PNB Rock. Check out more reactions below.