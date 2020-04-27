Good karma exists and Boosie Badazz is well aware of that fact. This weekend, the rapper asked his fans to swing by with insulin after he ran out of medication to treat his diabetes. One woman agreed to bring him some, driving three hours to his house to drop it off and refusing his money after he offered to give her some cash for her trouble. When she went to fill up gas near his crib, she decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket and, lo and behold, she actually won $10,000 from it.

Had she not been in the area to drop off Boosie's meds, she would never have won the money. The rapper is eternally grateful for her good deed, sending her a video message on Instagram.

"I THANK GOD FOR PEOPLE LIKE U," wrote Boo on Insta, telling the story for all of his fans to marvel at.

The legendary Baton Rouge figure posted several messages this weekend begging fans to help him secure his medication after he was unable to get some himself when he ran out.

"Asap Anybody in the Jacksonville/Tampa area have this hit," he wrote on his first post before sharing a second, more serious message.

"Anybody n DUVAL AREA WITH THIS LANTIS MEDICINE DM ME YOUR NUMBER SO WE CAN MEET‼️ I REALLY NEED THIS," he wrote.

Thankfully, Boosie was able to get his diabetes meds and, in turn, the woman who gave them to him is $10,000 richer.



