Boosie Badazz Delivers Sprawling New Album, "Mississippi"

Earlier this month, Boosie Badazz announced that he would be dropping two full-length albums, titled Back to BR and Mississippi, on the same day, and after a small delay out of respect for Young Dolph's passing, Boosie has started to deliver on that promise. While Back to BR hasn't yet appeared on any DSPs, the latter has officially arrived.

Boasting an hour-long runtime, Mississippi is a 19-track album that is executively produced by Mississippi artist Stacks, and the record is practically devoid of features, save for one credited guest verse from OG Dre. While the album is an admittedly versatile effort, it doesn't quite live up to the "no skips" label that Boosie has been stamping it with. Still, there are plenty of quotable and hard-hitting tracks that deserve a listen. If anything, Mississippi serves as a reminder that even at the age of 39, Boosie Badazz is still capable of churning out a solid body of work.

Scroll down to check out Mississippi, and let us know if you were impressed or unimpressed with the first of Boosie Badazz's new albums.

Tracklist:

1. Special To Me

2. These Niggas Pussy

3. Scared of You

4. Free Game

5. Confessions of a Thug

6. Put That Shit On

7. Liquor N Love

8. Soul Searching

9. What You Gone Do (feat. OG Dre)

10. Self Made

11. How I'm Living

12. Demons

13. Add Up

14. Candy Man

15. Right Now

16. Catch Me

17. I Know Some Soldiers

18. No Warranty

19. Real Halloween