People have been rooting for Boosie Badazz after the rapper revealed that he had planned on enrolling at Jackson State University. Boosie is known for his brash takes on pop culture but he seemed determined at pursuing higher education. He would be in good company as rappers like 2 Chainz, David Banner, J. Cole, and Flavor Flav have each earned degrees before or during their music careers.

During a recent appearance a the university, Boosie shared that he had been visiting the college since he was a young teen. "I just want to tell y’all, y’all always been supportive of me and it’s a big secret, I wasn’t gon' let this out but I’m enrolling in Jackson State next semester."

Fans have applauded Boosie's desire to enroll in college, but Deion Sanders is skeptical. Sanders acts as head coach of the university's football team and said on his 21st and Prime podcast that he doesn't believe Boosie will follow through.

"You're talking about a young man that's very astute with life," Sanders said. "Understanding what he wants to say, what he wants to accomplish. Smart as a whip. And energy level is unbelievable. And I know he said he wanted to enroll. I don't believe that whatsoever. But I think if there was a school that he would enroll at, it would be Jackson State."

He also spoke about what it was like for him to see Boosie in person. "First and foremost, this was not only a huge game, 60,000 [people] there, but that was my first time, although we've talked on the phone several times, meeting Boosie. So, I was a kid, you know, at halftime because they brought him in. So, I just sat down across from him and gave him that big brother."

Still, people are cheering for Boosie to live out his education dreams and hope that he proves Sanders wrong.

