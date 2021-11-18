Following the tragic and unexpected death of Young Dolph on Wednesday, Hip-Hop artists and fans alike have been taking a moment to mourn the loss of the late, beloved rapper. As a result, insensitive posts and badly timed releases have caused people to speak out against artists such as Asian Doll and Soulja Boy. While the former was merely accused of clout chasing, some, like Atlanta's own Trouble, have interpreted Soulja Boy's decision to drop his new single "Stretch Some" as a malicious final laugh in his beef with the recently deceased rapper.

Now, it has been announced that Boosie Badazz will sidestep any similar type of drama by delaying his two forthcoming albums, Back To BR and Mississippi.



Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images

Originally slated to release on November 19, Boosie took to Twitter to explain that the delay is out of respect for Young Dolph.

"IM GO SET MY ALBUMS DATES BACK TO THE 25th of NOVEMBER WITH RESPECT FOR THE #dolph situations," Boosie told his followers on Thursday afternoon. "BACK TO BR & MISSISSIPPI BOTH ALBUMS DROPPING ON THE 11/25."

While tracklists for neither of the forthcoming albums have been shared yet, Boosie has revealed that there will be a grand total of over 30 songs between the two projects. Check out the album covers below and let us know if you've gotten more or less excited to hear Back To BR and Mississippi.