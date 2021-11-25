It's being reported that Memphis comedian Derrion "Dmuney" Childs was killed after making jokes about rapper Young Dolph's murder on social media. Say Cheese TV reports that the comedian has passed away, and many believe he was targeted for joking about Dolph's killing.

"MANEEEE THEM FOLKS JUST KILLED YOUNG DOLPH I LOVE MEMPHIS CUH WE SO GANGSTA," wrote Dmuney on Facebook with laughing emojis following the passing of the rapper. "MANE CUHH IF YEEN FROM MEMPHIS OR IF YEEN THE POLICE JUST QUIT TRYNA SOLVE YOUNG DOLPH MURDER," he continued. "THESE FOLKS DONE CAME & LOCKED MY GMA UP."



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Dmuney's Instagram page has not been updated in weeks but his most recent post is filled with Young Dolph fans commenting on the comedian's reported death, leaving laughing emojis and sharing disrespectful comments of their own.

No details have been shared regarding Childs' death but we will update you once more information is released.

This week, Young Dolph's family released a statement on his passing, saying, "There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people."







