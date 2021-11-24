She may have recently described her romance with LVRD Pharoh as "new" and "nice," but he returned to say that he's no stranger to Summer Walker. The couple has been sharing their lovey-dovey moments on social media as they encourage one another and lift each other up, but Summer can't shake those that continue to bring up her ex, London On Da Track.

The public relationship between Summer and the producer played out on social media in its highs and lows, but she made it clear that the love she has for Pharoh is different. The couple even displayed their latest set of tattoos: each other's names on their faces.



Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor / Getty Images

After going viral, Pharoh wanted the world to know that he isn't some new kid on the block.

"FYI: I'm not the ' New boo' lmaoooo," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "The real ones know we been in each other's life since 2014." Never one to miss out on adding colorful commentary to a pop culture moment, Boosie Badazz broke out his calculator and concluded that timelines weren't adding up.

"HE BEEN AROUND SINCE 2014 smh [red double exclamation points emoji]," Boosie tweeted. "DAM SHE WAS CHEATING ON @LondonOnDaTrack FIRST LOL LONDON STILL GETTING PAID THO [money bag emoji][red double exclamation points emoji] U WIN BRO #BIGW." Meanwhile, Summer continues to share messages about moving forward. Check it out below.