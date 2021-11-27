Boosie Badazz Croons His Way Through "Confessions Of A Thug" From "Mississippi" Album

His online antics often steal the spotlight away from Boosie Badazz's music, but the Lousiana icon always makes sure to shift the focus back to the studio. He has been a fixture in Hip Hop for decades and in recent years, Boosie has garnered more attention due to his commentary on all things pop culture. Although he has warranted backlash for some of his remarks, his dedicated fanbase stands by his side as they vocalize sprawling support to him.

We recently reported on Boosie dropping Mississippi, one of two back-to-back albums that he promised to share this year. Aside from working on his My Struggle film as well as another feature slated for release sometime around Christmas, Boosie has been grinding out new music regularly. Fans have been praising the 19-track effort, including Boosie singing and rapping his way through "Confessions of a Thug."

On the track, the rapper details why his thug love with his woman is true blue. Check out it and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm missing the girl

She missin' her thug

I sit on the end and we f*ck in the tub

Throw her a bag and she rollin' it up

Give her some money go let her cut up