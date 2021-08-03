Boosie Badazz has been in cahoots with Instagram, and Facebook at large, over the past year and some change. The rapper's often-times explicit Instagram Live sessions have produced some incredibly viral moments that were certainly NSFW. However, it helped many get through the early part of the pandemic, whether through his unfiltered commentary or the inappropriate acts

The rapper was booted off of the platform, and continuous policy infractions have left him without an official account. He has a few burner accounts, though they keep getting taken down once Instagram realizes that it's Boosie. Most recently, the rapper took aim at the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri who publicly addressed Boosie's ban.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Unfortunately, it seems that even without publicizing any debauchery on the platform, he's been removed, once again. The rapper took to Twitter where he put Mosseri on blast. "They took my IG AGAIN SMH AINT EVEN DO SHIT SPam," Boosie wrote before tagging the head of IG directly. @mosseri HES A BITCH."

During an appearance on the Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God asked Mosseri directly the reasoning behind Boosie's ban. "You've gotta draw the line somewhere," Mosseri said. "It's a nudity policy. We try to be clear. You can appeal but if you have too many strikes, something will happen."

Check out Boosie's tweet below.