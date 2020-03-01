It has already been made very clear that elite lyricism is required to be a member of Griselda Records. Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine and Benny The Butcher's solo discographies have proven this and their recent collaborative effort, What Would Chinegun Do, did too. They deal in grimy street raps and deliver them in intricate detail. Each of the rappers bring a distinct voice to the Buffalo-bred crew.

Griselda's doors don't open for anyone, but they did for Boldy James. He may hail from Detroit, rather than Buffalo, but he has definitely displayed his masterful bars over the years. His latest release, The Price of Tea in China - a collaborative album with The Alchemist - is being praised as one of the best rap albums of the year so far. It's all the evidence you need to determine that Boldy James is worthy of joining Griselda.

Boldy is currently serving as the opener on Griselda's North American tour and at the stop in his hometown on February 26, it was announced to the crowd that he will be signing to Griselda Records. Westside Gunn delivered the exciting news and also revealed that he will be executive producing Boldy's next project. There are no details yet for when we can expect it to drop, but keep your eyes peeled.