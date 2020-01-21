the price of tea in china
- MusicAlchemist & Boldy James Are Back In BusinessThis Friday, The Alchemist and Boldy James will be offering a few details about their next collaborative album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicAlchemist & Boldy James Are Dropping A New Album SoonFollowing last year's incredible "The Price Of Tea In China," Alchemist and Boldy James are set to reunite for a new album. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBoldy James Connects With Old Friends The Cool Kids & Shorty K On "Pots And Pans"Boldy James connects with former affiliates, The Cool Kids and Shorty K on "Pots and Pans."By Rose Lilah
- MusicBoldy James Is Joining GriseldaWestside Gunn made the announcement at Griselda's recent show in Detroit. By Noah C
- SongsBoldy James & Freddie Gibbs Bag Up On New Track "S.N.O.R.T."Boldy James & Freddie Gibbs on an Alchemist beat? Perfection. By Dominiq R.
- NewsBoldy James & Vince Staples Reunite On Alchemist-Produced "Surf & Turf"Off Boldy James & The Alchemist's new collaborative LP, "The Price Of Tea In China." By Noah C
- MusicAlchemist & Boldy James Share "The Price Of Tea In China" TracklistBoldy & Uncle Alc are coming to town. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsBoldy James & The Alchemist Prep Collaborative LP With "Speed Demon Freestyle""The Price of Tea in China" is out February 7. By Noah C