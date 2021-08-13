Boldy James & The Alchemist Drop Off "Bo Jackson"

While variety is said to be the spice of life, there's nothing quite like a single-producer hip-hop album. In that department, the tandem of Boldy James and Alchemist are elite-tier, especially coming off the release of their recent collaborative album The Price Of Tea In China. Now, the pair have reunited for another album -- the brand new Bo Jackson -- featuring guest appearances from Earl Sweatshirt, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, Roc Marciano, and more.

As some might have expected given the pairing, production is both stellar and grimy, with the overall aesthetic a little darker than its predecessor. The Alchemist is in fine form throughout; instrumentals like "Brickville To Montana" and "Drug Zone" conjure unsettling vibes of nocturnal street activity, while "Turpentine" and "Diamond Dallas" are more nostalgic and welcoming. Suffice it to say, there are plenty of different backdrops for Boldy to approach, giving Bo Jackson a well-rounded feel across the board.

If it wasn't already evident based on his choice of collaborators, Boldy's lyricism is extremely tight. Creaking out incisive observation with a jaded and world-weary cadence, Boldy's style might not be the most accessible -- though it's certainly rewarding for those on board with his vision. Expect to see this one on many album-of-the-year lists, though it may prove a little too niche for universal mainstream acceptance. Be that as it may, Bo Jackson is another stylish feather in the cap for one of hip-hop's most consistent partnerships.