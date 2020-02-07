Boldy James & The Alchemist Share "The Price Of Tea In China" Ft. Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Benny The Butcher, & Evidence

It's been quite a release date today (February 7), but the heat rolls on. In December 2019, Boldy James and The Alchemist shared their much-talks-about Boldface EP, but that was just a warm-up for their latest project The Price of Tea In China. The rapper-producer mashup have delivered a thought-provoking, lyric-driven, applause-worthy record that battles for one of the best releases of the day.

The 12-track offering hosts a handful of features that pack a punch including Vince Staples, Benny The Butcher, Freddie Gibbs, and Evidence. Boldy's quick wit partnered with The Alchemist's magic on production makes for a collaboration you can't miss. Stream Boldy James and The Alchemist's The Price of Tea In China and let us know if you're vibing with this one.

Tracklist

1. Carruth

2. Giant Slide

3. Surf & Turf ft. Vince Staples

4. Run-ins

5. Scrape the Bowl ft. Benny The Butcher

6. Pinto

7. Slow Roll

8. S.N.O.R.T. ft. Freddie Gibbs

9. Grey October ft. Evidence

10. Mustard

11. Speed Demon Freestyle

12. Phone Bill