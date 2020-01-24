Brooklyn drill is making serious waves across the music industry. Although Chief Keef and the Chicago artists who brought drill in the first place deserve their credit, Bobby Shmurda helped bring the sound to Brooklyn. Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, Sheff G, 22Gz, and more artists from the borough are taking the drill sound and putting their own twist in it.



Brad Barket/Getty Images

Bobby Shmurda's incarceration has been a major roadblock in his career but he expected to be out this summer. According to Fivio Foreign, it looks like he's already getting ready for his triumphant return. Fivio spoke to Ebro on Beats1 where he detailed his new deal with Columbia and what he has in store for the coming months. Ebro then asked him about the GS9 boys and Fivio gave a great update.

"I spoke to Rebel on the phone. He said two weeks he got some fire coming out. He goin' crazy," he said. "And he's dropping a mixtape," he added.

Ebro, like the rest of us, was unclear who Fivio was referring to. "Bobby! He droppin' a mixtape from jail," he revealed. "Facts, nobody knew that."

As for Fivio, the rapper explained that he got some heat cookin' up right now including his debut album. Although he's unclear when it'll drop, he did reveal the title is The Bible.

Peep the clip below.