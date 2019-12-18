One of the biggest stories in the music world today revolved around Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Brooklyn-born rapper who told on all of his friends to get a lightened sentence. After a highly-publicized sentencing trial this morning, the recording artist found out that he would be spending the next eleven months in prison, continuing a twenty-four-month sentence that was laid down on him this morning. The star's team expected him to be free today but, alas, that was not the case. Perhaps he and his former collaborator Bobby Shmurda will be able to patch things up before they both get out but, even if that doesn't happen, they're both rumored to get out of prison around the same time.



MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Redferns/Getty Images

With eleven months left on his sentence, Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to be released in around November 2020. According to previous reports, Bobby Shmurda is seemingly getting out the following month, in December 2020. While neither of their release dates has been confirmed by their representatives, signs are pointing at both New York rappers getting free within weeks of the other.

We're pretty sure we already know the answer but who are you more excited to see get out? Do you think either can sustain a successful career in music after it's all said and done?



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images