beats1
- MusicMacklemore Is Back Working With Ryan Lewis, Says His New Album Will Drop Next SpringMacklemore says the follow up to 2017's "Gemini" is on the way. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicThe Weeknd Debuting "After Hours" On "Memento Mori" Next WeekThe Weeknd's Beats1 show Memento Mori will debut the new album on Thursday, March 19th at 9 p.m PT/ Friday, March 20th at 12 a.m. ET. By Aron A.
- MusicBobby Shmurda's Dropping A Mixtape While In Prison, Fivio Foreign SaysFivio Foreign announced the news on Ebro's Beats1 show.By Aron A.
- NewsYella Beezy Teams Up With Pharrell On "Rich MF"Yella Beezy follows-up his Quavo and Gucci Mane-assisted single, "Bacc At It Again" with a summer-ready anthem.By Aron A.
- MusicScHoolboy Q Blasts Media Over Coverage Of Nipsey Hussle's DeathScHoolboy Q sits down with Ebro on Beats1 to discuss "CrasH Talk," Mac Miller, Nipsey Hussle, TDE and more.By Aron A.
- MusicTee Grizzley & Timbaland Announce Collaborative ProjectTee Grizzley and Timbaland's collaboration happened because of Kanye West.By Aron A.
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Wishes Nipsey Hussle Was Appreciated More While He Was AliveBeast Coast speaks on Nipsey Hussle's death on Ebro's Beats1 show.By Aron A.
- MusicBirdman Says Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Could've Been "A Little Better"Birdman and Juvenile sit down with Ebro on Beats1.By Aron A.
- NewsA$AP Rocky Jumps On Comethazine's "Walk" For The RemixComethazine and A$AP Rocky connect for the "Walk (Remix)."By Aron A.
- MusicLil Pump Announces New Single "Racks On Racks" Drops TomorrowLil Pump is getting ready to drop "Harverd Dropout."By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd Announces Episode 3 Of Beats1 Show "Memento Mori"New episode of "Memento Mori" drops tomorrow.By Aron A.
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Says XXXTENTACION Was Supposed To Be On "Stokeley"Ski Mask The Slump God opens up about the absence of his late friend.By Aron A.
- MusicKehlani's New Beats1 Podcast "Sunday Gems" Will Discuss "Life, Love, & Beyond""Sunday Gems" airs Sundays at 11 PM (New York time).By Chantilly Post
- MusicNicki Minaj Says Kanye West Collab About Body Shaming Is "Funny"Nicki Minaj dishes out new info on her forthcoming collab with KanyeBy Aron A.
- MusicAnderson .Paak's Beats1 Show ".Paak House Radio" Debuts This WeekendApple nabs Anderson .Paak for their Beats1 programming.By Aron A.