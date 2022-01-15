His dance moves have been the talk of Hip Hop since his release from prison, but Bobby Shmurda hasn't been paying his critics any mind. After spending seven years behind bars, Shmurda is doing what most people in his position would do: live life to the fullest. He reportedly signed a management deal with Roc Nation and in turn, the celebrated team has made sure to keep the hype surrounding Shmurda and his releases alive.

As fans await more news about the "Hot N*gga" rapper's forthcoming debut effort, Shmurda has often surfaced to address those who believe he needs to put an end to his dance moves and appear more "gangsta" in his visuals.

Last week, Shumrda revealed, "I rather dance outside free in videos stages clubs iG TicToc wherever I could then to do it in there again so remember to appreciate your freedom!!!!" It was a sentiment that his fans agreed with, and yesterday (January 13), Shmurda returned to social media where he uploaded several photos that showed him enjoying some time with several bikini-clad women.

“I don’t wanna see nooo guns in Videos this year str8 Gyal,” the rapper penned along with several heart and fire emojis. “Y’all n*ggas ain’t using them anyway you on the gram with it n*gggaa.” While many rappers are about that life and have been targeted by the authorities due to their lyrics, visuals, and social media posts, others use weapons and the street life only to help propel their careers.

Shmurda wants no parts of anything that can get him in trouble with the law and has opted to enjoy himself. Check out a few posts from the rapper below.