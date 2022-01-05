Bobby Shmurda is a free man and his “Shmoney” dance proves it. Since his infectious single “Hot N*gga” that dropped back in 2014, Shmurda has been known for his smooth, hip-thrusting dance. In a recent post, he gave some insight on his time behind bars and his appreciation for his well-deserved freedom.

On Jan. 4th, the rapper reposted a video on IG that shows inmates dancing with massive makeshift shanks and knives. The rapper revealed that he was once one of those same inmates doing those dances while wielding weapons, but now he dances as a free man. “Watch them Mf’s who be dancing when they come out of jail [laughing emojis] had one the size of my foot I used to walk around with in my socks (Frank and beans) lol nah but Rns I rather dance outside free in videos stages clubs iG TicToc wherever I could then to do it in there again so remember to appreciate your freedom!!!!,” he captioned the photo.

Brad Barket/Getty Images

After serving six years behind bars, Shmurda doesn’t hesitate to dance any chance he gets. His Quavo and Rowdy Rebel-assisted visual for “Shmoney” inspired a slew of TikTok videos showing users doing their own rendition of the iconic dance.

His carefree dance moves even garnered a stamp of approval from fellow rapper, Wiz Khalifa. Too high to dance, he praised Shmurda for his effortless dance style. “If I could dance like Bobby Shmurda I would. I be too stoned to move my body like that but that shits hella awesome to watch,” he joked on Twitter.

Happily pelvic-thrusting every chance he gets, it’s clear that the rapper is embracing his freedom.





[Via]