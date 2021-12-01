Bobby Shmurda began releasing music again in September with "No Time For Sleep (Freestyle)." This was his first release in nearly seven years, and his first drop since being released from his six-year prison stay in February.

Since "No Time For Sleep (Freestyle)," Bobby has given the world two more singles in "Cartier Lens" and "Splash," as he looks forward to delivering his upcoming album in the near future. In October, he shared with fans that the project was in the mixing stage, but we have heard very little about it since.

On Wednesday (Dec. 1), he shared and quickly deleted an Instagram post that explained he had no control over when his music would come out, and his label is hindering him from releasing it: "I ain't been in charge of my music since I was 19 years old and I just turned 27 and honestly idk when sh*t dropping so don't ask me sh*t go ask them mf's since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!"

Bobby's frustration towards his label is concerning, and there are only a handful of culprits it could be. Bobby is currently signed to Epic Records and is under the management of Roc Nation. In August, fans were concerned Epic Records was the reason he had not released any music, but Bobby attributed it to being too busy: "I’m Bizzy running round needed some time to breathe they had me locked up In the pins doing 23!"

Now, it appears his label might be the problem this time around. Bobby has been making music with some of rap's hottest acts like Polo G, Meek Mill, Migos, Lil Durk, Rowdy Rebel, Lil Ui Vert and DaBaby. Hopefully his label issues can be put aside and this music can see the light of day soon.

Check out Bobby's post below.