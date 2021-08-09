It was a momentous occasion for hip-hop fans when, after six long years, rapper Bobby Shmurda was released from prison in February of this year. The New York-based artist was locked up as part of the massive GS9 bust in 2014 and many expected Bobby to drop new music imminently after being freed. Unfortunately for the fans, that wasn't the case.

There have been rumblings that his label, Epic Records, has been holding back any new releases from the rapper in the last few months but, according to Bobby himself, he's getting back into the swing of things... just not right away.

Taking to Instagram to briefly explain why he's taken such a long time to release new music, Bobby said, "I’m Bizzy running round needed some time to breathe they had me locked up In the pins doing 23!"

He attached a trio of photos, stunting expensive cars and enjoying his time as a free man with his friends. His release was a long time coming and we're all happy to see him back home. It will take a little longer for some new music though.

Thankfully, he does have some recent features to hold us over until the moment he inevitably comes through with his first big drop, including his verse on Eladio Carrion and J Balvin's new remix of "TATA."

Are you looking forward to hearing what Bobby Shmurda has been up to in the studio?