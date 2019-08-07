Three days ago, Bobby Shmurda celebrated his twenty-fifth birthday from behind bars. The New York City-based rapper was sentenced to seven years in prison after he took a longer deal to help out Rowdy Rebel, who was facing twelve years. We've received several updates regarding the GS9 crew, including some from Fetty Luciano who became the first member of the squad to earn his freedom and get back in the rap game. Now that he's a quarter-century old, Bobby Shmurda reflected on his life and counted down the months until he can give his mother a big hug, updating his social pages.

The only official page for the "Hot N***a" rapper uploaded some shots of the incarcerated artist, who has started counting down the months until he can go back home. "THANK U FOR ALL SHMONEY LUV," wrote the rapper's representatives on his page. "ALL THE

C-DAY S/O TY MOMMA SHMURDA U NEVER 2 FAR A NIGGA SEEING 25 IS A MAJOR DEAL I JUST WANNA 8E HOME TO GIVE U THAT. 15 MONTHS AND COUNTING DOWN THE FAM PULLED UP ON THE KID."

See some new pictures of Bobby below, where he's oddly rocking some Jordan 1's on his feet. Happy birthday, Bobby! We can't wait 'til you're back home.

[via]