With the premiere of his two-part documentary fast approaching, we're seeing much more about Bobby Brown. The music icon's career and life journey will be highlighted in A&E's Biography: Bobby Brown set to air in just two weeks, and ahead of its release, yet another teaser has been shared. We've already reported on speaking on his childhood trauma including being sexually assaulted by a priest and watching his best friend die in front of him at 12 years old, as well as his escapades with Madonna and Janet Jackson.

This time, Brown addressed issues pertaining to his family: his late ex-wife, Whitney Houston, and their late daughter, Bobbi Kristina. Both Whitney and Bobbi died under similar circumstances, and for the documentary, he visited their graves for the first time, ever.



Jason Kirk / Staff / Getty Images

Brown said that he speaks with Whitney from beyond the grave and it was her who told him to take Bobbi Kristina off of life support after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub. "Whitney came to me in dreams and [said], 'Let my baby go!' And that is what I had to do." He added that had he been more helpful to Whitney, they would still be together.

"I think we could have helped each other out... I think she would still be there if we hadn't divorced... I wasn't there. I beat myself about it because I wasn't there. I wish I could have been there for her. " Biography: Bobby Brown premieres on May 30. Check out the trailer below.