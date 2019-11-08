Robyn Crawford's book is set to detail her romantic relationship with her best friend Whitney Houston, but her memoir A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston also reveals that Eddie Murphy tried to win the singer's heart. PEOPLE has shared an excerpt from the forthcoming book, which is set to drop on November 12, that states Eddie once left Whitney heartbroken after he stood her up.

According to Robyn, while Bobby Brown was attempting to woo Whitney, the singer had her eyes set on the comedian. "She was more interested in Eddie Murphy, but he was elusive," adding that it seemed as if Whitney was losing herself while trying to get Eddie's attention. There was an evening when Whitney had invited Eddie over to her mansion in New Jersey, but he never showed up.

"One day when Eddie was supposed to come for dinner, I caught a glimpse of Whitney," Robyn wrote. Her alleged relationship with Whitney had been long over, but she said she still couldn't help but be jealous. "She was wearing a black dress and low-heeled slingbacks. For a moment, I thought 'Boy, I wish she was doing that for me.'"

Eddie's dismissal reportedly left the singer "devastated," but by 1992, Whitney had set her sights on Bobby Brown. It was her wedding day in July of that year when Robyn claims Whitney received a surprise from the comedian. "[That day] Eddie Murphy called to say she was making a mistake, but she pressed ahead."

Although some of the stories Robyn shares may cause the public to see Whitney in a slightly different light, Robyn states that she just wants to illuminate Whitney's kind-hearted character. "I have a lot of beautiful, wonderful, exciting, adventurous, loving, caring memories of Whitney,” she says. "Whitney was a beautiful friend, the friend that I prayed for."