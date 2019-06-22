B.o.B. Drops Off Visual To "Southmatic" Single, "The Elephant"

Early Friday morning, B.o.B. delivered his latest effort Southmatic. The rapper previously told fans that he was hanging up his hip hop hat with his album NAGA, but it looks as if he changed his mind and crafted a hip hop album that is helping to breathe new life into the culture. Continuing the buzz around his hot record, the Southern-raised artist has dropped the trippy visual to his single, "The Elephant," a track that samples LL Cool J's classic 1985 track "You'll Rock."

Because of B.o.B.'s controversial stances on political issues, the rapper has been often discounted artistically. Wherever you stand with B.o.B.'s personal opinions on conspiracy theories or flat earth ideas, the rapper has unleashed on Southmatic to engineer a well-crafted album, especially lyrically. We anticipate that B.o.B. has much more in store visually as he's also recently dropped music videos for his singles "Magic Number" and "Ol' Dirty Bastard." Check out "The Elephant" and let us know your thoughts.